Scoping Single-Shot .22 Rifles
No Mounting Grooves? No Problem!
I’ve had a Remington Model 514 single-shot rifle since I was 10. Call it 57 years now. It’s dead-stock, with the typical crummy open sights of the genre. But I’ve always been astounded by how well it shoots. Even with the limitations of the sights, an 8″ pie plate at 100 yards is in mortal danger. In those days, gun companies had skilled workforces — in many cases, actual gunsmiths — used high-quality steels and walnut and took the time to do things right. Looking down the bore of my rifle, the rifling is sharp and well-defined despite tens of thousands of rounds through it.
I’ve always wondered how it would shoot if I mounted a good scope on it. But I also didn’t want to alter the “first, best gun” I ever had. As luck would have it, my local gun store, Brandon’s here in Joplin, Mo., got a nice, clean 514 matching mine exactly. I snapped it up.
My gunsmithing skills have gotten pretty good over the decades, and it dawned on me it was time to finally see just what a single-shot bolt action like mine could do. I made sure I had a 45-degree milling cutter, oiled up my medium-sized milling machine and went to work. Fortunately, I found a bit of info in an old Rifle Magazine (May–June 2012) in an article by Gil Sengel on how to cut grooves on a .22 rifle’s receiver. Thanks, Gil!
Tools
This is one job you won’t be able to do unless you have a milling machine, or at least a benchtop mill/drill machine with an X/Y table. You’ll need a good vise and likely some clamps, a 45-degree cutter — and your thinking cap. Put it on, firmly.
If you can, look at another .22 rifle that already has “tip-off” mount grooves in the top of the receiver. The grooves hold the “clamping” feet of a .22 base and ring set. It’s simple, even elegant, and as long as they are straight, they work fine. Alternately, you could drill and tap holes and use Weaver-style bases and rings, but that takes a good bit of skill. You can also buy bases with grooves already milled in, which are attached with screws. But I liked the idea of the simple grooves, and they are relatively easy to dial in.
The Setup
I took the barrel off to keep things manageable, and depending upon your rifle, it’s easy or hard. Most are pretty straightforward, and you can learn how online or in one of the famous Gun Digest take-down books by J.B. Wood.
The real challenge on many .22 receivers is they are round stock, and it’s hard to align them in the milling vise to be vertical. Using a dial indicator and a machinist level, I used a flat portion on the underside and soon had things square to the world. Be creative, and you can solve the problem.
Take a hard look at the receiver and figure out where the grooves need to go to accommodate mounts. Most will simply have a set of grooves behind the open receiver area and two ahead, just before the barrel. Now comes the important part — nailing the measurements. You’ll need a good dial indicator or two here. Look at the drawing. It shows a cross-section of the receiver, looking at it from the back as if you were looking over the top of the receiver toward the muzzle.
The grooves are shown. I had to eventually mill a flat on the rounded top portion of the 514’s receiver to clear the mounts. These three measurements are critical. “A” needs to be 0.500″, “B” should be 0.100″ and “C” needs to be in the 0.375″ to 0.380″ range. There’s some leeway on that last one since the clamping action can take up space as needed.
Making Chips
Once you have the cutter’s location determined, the actual milling work is fast and easy. It’s not much of a cut being just a simple groove, but you might be surprised to see how even the “round” receivers of some inexpensive .22s can vary, so don’t be surprised if the groove seems to be deeper and shallower in places. Make a light “skimming” cut first to make sure things look right. Then you can go deeper. Once you have the depth you need and the lengths, you’re finished.
Apply some cold blue to the bare steel cuts, and you’re ready to try the mounts on. You might or might not need to machine flats to allow the mounts to fit, or if you’re putting grooves on a receiver already more flat topped, you might be able to forgo this step. Like most things done in mills and lathes, most of the work is the set up, and I always triple-check all the measurements before making that first cut. In the case of the grooves, there’s nothing wrong with getting a piece of round stock from your scrap bin and practicing on it first. I often do test cuts to check my set ups, cutters, speeds and such.
The Difference?
I took the liberty of touching up the trigger pull on the “new” 514 rifle as it was pretty gritty. On these old guns it’s very simple, and a few swipes with a hard stone does the trick. Just polish — don’t remove metal. It can make a significant difference.
Using the stock sights, a test group using good old CCI Mini-Mags (my go-to .22 ammo here) at 50 yards hovered in the 3.5″ range. It’s just hard to get a precise sight picture with a U-shaped rear and front bead. Then I put a classic 4X steel Weaver I had onto the 514 — a combo it might have worn in the 1960s — and tested again. Using the same ammo at 50 yards from a rest, you can see the tight, well-rounded 1″ group in the photo. That wasn’t a fluke either, as the rifle did it over and over again. I was ecstatic since I had always suspected the sights didn’t allow you to shoot to the rifle’s ability. Also, make sure to give any .22 you have a good bore cleaning regularly. Unlike the common myth, they do need cleaning, and you’ll be amazed at how much better they can shoot once clean again!
On a side note, I did “cheat” a bit. The new rifle had a worn muzzle and bore area where the rifling had rusted a bit for the first inch or so. I cut it off behind the rust (where the rest of the bore was fine) and re-crowned it. The initial 3.5″ group was with the new crown, so while it may have helped accuracy some, the ability to hold a fine sight picture with the scope did the magic. Plus, my original rifle displayed similar accuracy results at the same range.
After showing this to a friend of mine who also has the single-shot .22 affliction, I converted one of his 514s. Lo and behold, he had essentially the same result, which I had verified here when I shot it after scoping it. Since then, he’s tested a wide range of .22 ammo and has sent me targets showing ragged, one-hole groups at 50 yards and some pretty amazing 100-yard work too (on non-windy days). All this on a $150 base gun.
This might be a good excuse to buy one of the inexpensive bench-top mill/drill machines from the likes of Grizzly Tools. You could not only do jobs like this, but it opens the door to sight dovetails and hundreds of other fun, creative jobs you might tackle as your experience builds. Just do it.
For more info: Brownells.com, Grizzly.com