Scoping Single-Shot .22 Rifles

I took the liberty of touching up the trigger pull on the “new” 514 rifle as it was pretty gritty. On these old guns it’s very simple, and a few swipes with a hard stone does the trick. Just polish — don’t remove metal. It can make a significant difference.

Using the stock sights, a test group using good old CCI Mini-Mags (my go-to .22 ammo here) at 50 yards hovered in the 3.5″ range. It’s just hard to get a precise sight picture with a U-shaped rear and front bead. Then I put a classic 4X steel Weaver I had onto the 514 — a combo it might have worn in the 1960s — and tested again. Using the same ammo at 50 yards from a rest, you can see the tight, well-rounded 1″ group in the photo. That wasn’t a fluke either, as the rifle did it over and over again. I was ecstatic since I had always suspected the sights didn’t allow you to shoot to the rifle’s ability. Also, make sure to give any .22 you have a good bore cleaning regularly. Unlike the common myth, they do need cleaning, and you’ll be amazed at how much better they can shoot once clean again!

On a side note, I did “cheat” a bit. The new rifle had a worn muzzle and bore area where the rifling had rusted a bit for the first inch or so. I cut it off behind the rust (where the rest of the bore was fine) and re-crowned it. The initial 3.5″ group was with the new crown, so while it may have helped accuracy some, the ability to hold a fine sight picture with the scope did the magic. Plus, my original rifle displayed similar accuracy results at the same range.

After showing this to a friend of mine who also has the single-shot .22 affliction, I converted one of his 514s. Lo and behold, he had essentially the same result, which I had verified here when I shot it after scoping it. Since then, he’s tested a wide range of .22 ammo and has sent me targets showing ragged, one-hole groups at 50 yards and some pretty amazing 100-yard work too (on non-windy days). All this on a $150 base gun.

This might be a good excuse to buy one of the inexpensive bench-top mill/drill machines from the likes of Grizzly Tools. You could not only do jobs like this, but it opens the door to sight dovetails and hundreds of other fun, creative jobs you might tackle as your experience builds. Just do it.

