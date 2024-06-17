Scope Mounting Guide

Assembly Required!

A scope properly joined to a rifle is a union not even Hollywood can tear asunder. A few tips:

1 — Set the scope’s windage and elevation dials to the centers of their ranges.

2 — Examine ring edges. Use a stone or lapping kit to remove burrs.

3 — Switching ring halves in a set may be okay, given CNC machining; but I keep rings paired as packaged.

4 — When snapping a Weaver Tip-Off ring over a scope, pad the lip with a slip of paper to protect scope finish.

5 — Locating rings, leave ⅛” free tube between rings and where free tube ends at turret, objective and ocular bells. Ring pressure at these junctures can damage the tube, even the scope’s internal integrity.

6 — With horizontally split rings, snug the bottom halves to the bases or the rifle. Lay the scope in them to ensure scope and ring axes coincide before adding the top halves.

7 — Snug the front ring and check the scope still centers the rear ring. If one or both are dovetail rings, use a 1″ dowel to align axes, no matter how minor the correction!

8 — Front ring snug, cheek the rifle. If you don’t see a full field, loosen the ring and slide the scope fore and aft until it yields edge-to-edge field. Check from sitting and prone. Cycle the rifle’s bolt to ensure it clears the scope. Mark the tube with a pencil so later you can easily re-establish proper eye relief.

9 — Use a level on bolt races or against a flat-sided receiver, or eyeball the rifle’s butt, to ensure the rifle is top-side up in the vise. A view over the scope from behind should show the muzzle at 12 o’clock.

10 — Before snugging Weaver Tip-Off rings, rotate the scope slightly toward their lip side. Tightening the screws on the other side will rotate it slightly back in their direction.

11 — Instructions provided with vertically split rings can be helpful. These rings should exert equal pressure above and below the scope tube before they’re given a final tightening to the base.

12 — Tighten ring screws, alternating as you would with lug nuts on a truck wheel. They needn’t be as tight as base screws. Over-tightened rings can deform scope tubes.

13 — Fitting the scope, rings installed, to a slotted base or rail or directly to the receiver, tug the scope ahead as you complete the ring-base union to preclude creep during recoil.

Bore-sighting with W&E dials at middle settings, you should find the reticle on a freshly installed scope near target’s center. If a 100- or 200-yard zero begs a big handful of clicks, check ring alignment!

Afield and at the range, check screws periodically. If a screw doesn’t yield to firm pressure from a screwdriver bit, don’t try to get “another quarter turn.” It’s tight enough. Any movement can affect zero. Ring screws that feel snug may not be! Recoil can skew ring halves, maintaining pressure on the screws. Skewing is most easily seen with Tip-Off rings. Also: Check your pencil line for scope slippage.

The big “windage screws” engaging scalloped recesses in the rear rings of Redfield mounts have failed me thrice. When these screws come loose, they allow the scope to pivot on the front dovetail ring, throwing shots to 3 and 9 o’clock. “Those screws are soft,” says a friend who builds rifles for clients who insist on pairing big scopes with fire-breathing loads. “The heavier a scope, the greater its inertia, and the greater the stress on all unions. Soft screws are the first to bend, break or back out.”

A scope that twirled baton-like from a .416 into my noggin reminded me to check screws often.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine