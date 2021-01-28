Long ago, probably in a galaxy far away, I clobbered my first buck with a Savage Model 99 lever-action rifle, a straight-shooting specimen with the original rotary magazine, Schnabel forend and the safety latch on the lever.

Chambered for the .300 Savage cartridge, it has a steel buttplate, full buckhorn sight on the rear and brass bead front sight. It was my grandpa’s gun, which he gave to me upon my graduation from high school. Today, it occupies an honored place in my gun safe to become a family heirloom.

A few years ago, I replaced the lever, having buggered the original in the distant past. I worked on that replacement lever for several hours, polishing it with 1,500 grit sandpaper and then extremely fine steel wool, then added the blue.

Wanting a little more horsepower, some time back I bought a Savage bolt-action American Classic chambered for the .308 Winchester. Like my Model 99, this bolt gun is deadly accurate and I took one of my biggest mule deer in a canyon overlooking the Snake River a few miles downstream from Lewiston, Idaho. I was using handloads topped with Nosler AccuBond bullets for a 200-yard steep downhill shot — but those bullets went where they were supposed to go.

Indeed, I cannot remember ever shooting a rifle from Savage that was not accurate. Some people say it’s the way barrels are mounted to actions, with their trademark barrel nut. All that matters to me is they work.