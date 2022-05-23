Savage 1920 Rifle

Arrival

The model 1920 shown here is one I purchased several years ago. It’s a .250-3000, made in September 1920 according to Savage historian John Callahan. Savage took its military design of 1915-16 — which they knew could be made without patent infringement, and for which they had blueprints and tooling — and shortened the action by about 1-1/4″. All other dimensions remained identical to the original design intended for the .30-’06 cartridge.

The biggest factor in keeping the rifle light was the slim barrel. The .250-3000 version has a 22″ barrel with a relatively short chamber area, tapering to a diameter of 0.550″ at the muzzle. The bore is rifled with six lands and grooves, right hand twist, with a twist rate of 1:14. Five shot groups at 100 yards run around 2-1/2″ to 3″, about as good as I can do with iron sights. I’m sure with a scope — or a better iron-sight shooter — the rifle could cut those groups in half.

More weight is saved with the walnut stock, made with a slim pistol grip and slender forearm. Dimensionally it’s stocked to suit the iron sights, with a 1-1/2″ drop at comb and 2-1/2″ drop at heel. Length of pull is 13-1/2″.

The front sight boss is integral with the barrel and is slotted for a brass bead held by a cross pin. Sitting high and with no protective wings, the bead looks about as vulnerable as a lollipop at a kid’s birthday party. The boss itself is very strong and even if the bead is damaged, it can be replaced. Standard rear sight on the original 1920 was leaf sight mounted in a slot in the barrel. On my rifle, the slot is filled with a Marble’s blank and a Lyman 54 sight fitted.

The Lyman 54 sight could be factory-ordered as an option or the sight could be purchased separately and fitted by a gunsmith. The sight is fitted to the bolt sleeve and moves with the bolt so it’s not as consistent as a receiver-mounted sight. For my old eyes it provides satisfactory accuracy, much better than a barrel-mounted sight. It should also provide some protection against escaping gas in the unlikely event of a case head failure.

The original 1920 was ideally suited to the .250-3000 cartridge but in the book Bolt Action Rifles, author Frank de Haas suggests it may be a bit too slim, especially for the more powerful .300 Savage. After 1925, Savage revised the rifle with a fuller stock and heavier barrel, adding about 14 ounces of weight. They also added sling swivel studs, slanted the bolt handle back a bit and made the Lyman 54 sight standard. Collectors sometimes call this the 1920/1926 model. Around 8,500 original 1920s were made, about 3,500 of the revised version.