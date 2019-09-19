Saint Victor .308

Pertinent Particulars

The lightweight Saint Victor packs all the cool-guy stuff defining the Saint genre into a trim .30-caliber chassis. Bravo Company makes the furniture, so you know it perfectly interfaces with the human form while remaining nigh indestructible. The Accu-Tite Tension System combined with a 16" lightweight CMV Melonite finish barrel drops your rounds right where you want them.



The enhanced nickel boron-coated single-stage flat trigger is crisp and comfortable for long-range work, but remains sufficiently responsive for close-quarters combat. The overall impression is glassy smooth. Unique SA locking tabs keep the full-length 15" M-Lok aluminum free-float handguard rock solid. It offers plenty of real estate to support anything you might want to hang out there. The direct gas-impingement action runs through a pinned low profile gas block tucking nicely underneath the handguard.



The gun even comes with a quality set of flip-up iron sights so you can shoot it right out of the box. This may seem a small thing, but in the world of modern small arms, small things are what separate the players from the posers. You would have had to scrounge up some iron sights for the rifle anyway, so in this case it’s just one less thing you’ve got to fret about.



The weird thing is you get all this top-end stuff, along with true .30-caliber thump, all at less than 8 lbs. As a skinny guy who has humped a belt-fed machinegun through a fairly grueling forced march or two, I can attest every ounce matters. What I was most interested in, however, was how this lithe .308 actually ran.