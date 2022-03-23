They have become a staple on the American gun market — “handguns” built de novo upon an AR chassis introduced the American gun nerd to an entirely new genre of firearm. Combining rifle-grade power with handgun-sized portability, these testosterone-laden pistols are either the best or worst of both worlds.

The Pistol Stabilizing Brace (PSB) from SB Tactical revolutionized the industry. Approved by the BATF in several guises, the PSB attaches to the near end of a handgun and provides extra stability and support without changing the host gun’s pistol classification. However, the PSB brings along a few legal quirks. For a time you could carry a gun legally and then commit a felony when you lifted the same weapon to your shoulder. Thankfully this seems not to be the case any longer — “incidentally” — but the rules could change literally overnight.

An astute reader recently asked how effective these handguns-born-of-rifles might actually be in their virgin state. Intrigued by the idea, we set out to run a gun typical of the breed and assess its effectiveness. After trying several different firing techniques, burning a few bullets and counting the resulting holes, we reached some conclusions that would not withstand even the most cursory standards of scientific acumen. What the project lacked in technical rigor, however, it made up for in fun.