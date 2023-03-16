Ruger Rifle Magpul Makeover

The rifle was accurate, but I wanted more. Don’t we all? Besides, telling my Ruger American rifles apart by merely glancing at them would be a bonus. I was accumulating Ruger Americans faster than a crazy cat lady. Did I have a problem?

They’re all very accurate in factory guise, but sometimes the need to customize is too much to ignore. So, we piddle. Not like cats in a litter box, but the piddling making our guns more “ours.” It allows us to personify them on a personal level.

When I bought my standard Ruger American, it came with a rotary magazine fitted flush to the stock. It provided four rounds of ammo. Carrying one in the chamber upped it to five rounds.