Ruger Lite Rack LCP II

Features
The new pistol sports the same 2.79" barrel, 4" height, and 8/10" width as its .380 sibling but the magazine holds 10 rounds, the same capacity as the big Ruger sport pistol that put the company on the map so long ago. Unloaded weight is a feathery 11.2 oz. The polymer grip frame is textured for solid hold, a good thing since the grip is so tiny you can only get two fingers on it. It has a magazine disconnector safety and a right-hand sliding thumb safety which is reasonably ergonomic.
A key feature on this pistol is “Lite Rack” which simply means the slide is easy to retract to the rear. As a .22 with a locked breech doesn’t need much in the way of a recoil spring, it was almost effortless to cycle the slide with thumb and forefinger. This is a big selling point for people who have trouble manipulating auto pistol slides — anyone who can’t do it with the Lite Rack LCP II probably should look for something besides a semi-automatic pistol.