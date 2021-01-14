But in January 2019 I was at the SHOT Show’s range day and had the opportunity to run a then-new Ruger Custom SR1911 that was different for a couple of reasons. First, it was chambered in 9mm and second it was a Doug Koenig signature model. Koenig was at the range so we had a chance to chat. He is deservedly proud of the pistol, as his name is on the slide!

Today, the Koenig model is still in Ruger’s lineup, also with a model also chambered for .45 ACP, and take my word for it the pistol is everything it should be and maybe more, depending upon one’s expectations.

A little background seems necessary. Koenig is a world-class shooter. He’s won the Bianchi Cup championship several times. He captured three World Speed Shooting championships at the Steel Challenge. He knows a little something about shooting pistols.

So when I wandered into the Ruger display at the range, there was this bundled up guy in a red stocking cap and shades — it was pretty cold and windy that morning — and I didn’t recognize him. Besides, I was too busy drooling over the pistol.