One of the perks of being a gun writer is the occasional elbow-rubbing with interesting people, and under normal circumstances, being able to attend the annual Media Day At The Range preceding the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) show.

Over the years I’ve met, and even shot with, some colorful folks. One year at the old Coors Schuetzenfest, I met actors Claude Akins and John Russell. The next year, I shot with actor Robert Stack, who proved himself no slouch with a rifle. Tom Gresham is a pal and so is Mas Ayoob.

So far as the actors were concerned, the ones I’ve shared a range with were shooters so their screen time isn’t just camera trickery. The folks whose names are familiar with any serious shooter are, themselves, pretty serious shooters.

Alas, 2020 wasn’t normal as I skipped the show for the first time in decades due to a little surgery I had in December 2019 and this month’s SHOT Show is cancelled due to a major headache known as COVID-19. I think we’ll all be glad to see 2020 long in the rearview mirror.