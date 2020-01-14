Ruger 'Go Wild' Camo American Rifle

Yeah, I said it. Even “girls” can use a .300 WM — and so can senior “boys,” other shooters in general, youngsters and anyone else who hates to be beat-up by big boomers. The secret in this case is a smart rifle design, a superb muzzle brake and a dose of Hornady’s “Custom Lite” reduced-recoil ammo. More on all this later.

Since it was first announced, Ruger’s American Rifle has continued to cause their competition to keep eyebrows raised wondering what was going to happen next. With each new iteration, the platform gets new calibers, clever new features, more versatility and sometimes even fancy new colors.

A few years ago I shot one of the very first American Rifles out of the factory at FTW Ranch in Texas. Chambered in .30-06, the 12 rifles we had all shot sub-MOA and 3″ 300-yard groups were almost easy — all this with a dead-stock $375 street-price rifle. We all kept scratching our collective balding pates wondering how this could be. It turns out it’s because of some innovative bedding engineering, a great trigger, good barrels and attention to details. Imagine that!