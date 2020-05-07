Inside the chassis, the aluminum alloy receiver is Type III hard coat anodized and is topped with a Picatinny rail for mounting your favorite red dot. A dead blow action, the pistol’s “custom tungsten dead blow weight” shortens bolt travel and reduces felt recoil. Although, for a gun weighing 5.1 lbs., 9mm loads shouldn’t produce substantial recoil.

Under the CNC-milled handguard is a 6.5" cold-hammer forged, chrome moly steel barrel, threaded 1/2x28" to accommodate a suppressor. The handguard also sports a factory-installed handstop at the 6 o’clock position.

Measuring 16.5" in length, the PC Charger is fitted with a small Picatinny rail section at the rear of the chassis for the addition of a pistol brace for further stability and accuracy.

Chambered in the aforementioned 9mm, the pistol features an interchangeable magwell that can be swapped to accept either Ruger SR/Security-9 or GLOCK magazines, with a magwell fit for Ruger American mags also available. The PC Charger ships with a single 17-round SR-series magazine, but a 10-round state-compliant model is also available.

Fully ambidextrous with a reversible magazine release and charging handle, the pistol also has a “light, crisp trigger pull with minimal overtravel and positive reset” — not surprising, considering it uses reliable 10/22 trigger components.