Inside the chassis, the aluminum alloy receiver is Type III hard coat anodized and is topped with a Picatinny rail for mounting your favorite red dot. A dead blow action, the pistol’s “custom tungsten dead blow weight” shortens bolt travel and reduces felt recoil. Although, for a gun weighing 5.1 lbs., 9mm loads shouldn’t produce substantial recoil.
Under the CNC-milled handguard is a 6.5" cold-hammer forged, chrome moly steel barrel, threaded 1/2x28" to accommodate a suppressor. The handguard also sports a factory-installed handstop at the 6 o’clock position.
Measuring 16.5" in length, the PC Charger is fitted with a small Picatinny rail section at the rear of the chassis for the addition of a pistol brace for further stability and accuracy.
Chambered in the aforementioned 9mm, the pistol features an interchangeable magwell that can be swapped to accept either Ruger SR/Security-9 or GLOCK magazines, with a magwell fit for Ruger American mags also available. The PC Charger ships with a single 17-round SR-series magazine, but a 10-round state-compliant model is also available.
Fully ambidextrous with a reversible magazine release and charging handle, the pistol also has a “light, crisp trigger pull with minimal overtravel and positive reset” — not surprising, considering it uses reliable 10/22 trigger components.
When it was first introduced a few years ago, the Ruger .22 LR Charger — built around the proven 10/22 action — was a fun semi-auto pistol with which I had a great deal of fun blasting everything from clay disks to bottle caps.
If I recall correctly, I stuck a 2-6x Bushnell Elite 3200 scope on top and hit everything I shot at. But accuracy became boring after a while. Had I hung onto that gun, it would have become a “weapon of small-game destruction” by the opener of that year’s grouse and rabbit season. It was not only accurate, but reliable to a fault. I even slapped on a bipod for precision shooting from a bench.
Now the gang at Ruger is testing my resolve by introducing the new PC Charger in 9mm.
PC Charger
While the new model keeps the same name as the original, the PC Charger takes on a more modern look with a glass-filled polymer chassis similar to the PC Carbine models released last year. And like the carbine model, the takedown chassis allows for the mounting of a standard AR-type grip and features M-LOK slots on three sides of the short forend.
A Healthy Addiction
As popular as the Ruger 10/22 and original .22 LR Charger are, my prediction is people will also rush out to buy the PC Charger — and lots of ammo to go with it.
In my experience, shooting the Charger is addictive, and as we all go back outside from lockdown, I expect many shooters will come to the same conclusion.
MSRP is $799.
For more info: www.ruger.com , Ph: (336) 949-5200