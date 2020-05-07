When it was first introduced a few years ago, the Ruger .22 LR Charger — built around the proven 10/22 action — was a fun semi-auto pistol with which I had a great deal of fun blasting everything from clay disks to bottle caps.

If I recall correctly, I stuck a 2-6x Bushnell Elite 3200 scope on top and hit everything I shot at. But accuracy became boring after a while. Had I hung onto that gun, it would have become a “weapon of small-game destruction” by the opener of that year’s grouse and rabbit season. It was not only accurate, but reliable to a fault. I even slapped on a bipod for precision shooting from a bench.

Now the gang at Ruger is testing my resolve by introducing the new PC Charger in 9mm.