Ruger "American Flag" Collector's Series 10/22

Ruger has made “well over” 7 million 10/22s of all sorts since their introduction in 1964. Each one is roughly 32″ long, depending on the model. Laid end-to-end, they’d stretch some 4,500-plus miles — very definitely on the plus side of that number. You could drive for two-and-a-half days — non-stop — at 70 mph and still barely be able to go from one end to the other. That’s a whole lotta’ 10/22s.

The Marlin Model 60 .22 beats it in sheer numbers (something akin to 9 million or so), but when you look around you sure don’t see any mods or after-market parts for the Model 60.

The lesson? Ruger built an entire industry around the 10/22 by accident. Because the barrel is easily removed and the entire design user-friendly to work on, legions love to customize them. Look at the Brownells’ catalog and you’ll see AR parts, 1911 parts — and 10/22 parts. Over the decades Ruger didn’t let a little bit of design excellence slip by them either. They’ve introduced the original Carbine, Competition, Compact, Sporters, Tactical, Target and the amazing Take Down models. There are also iterations of the “Charger” pistols and even countless special editions and special “Collector’s Series” like our test rifle. I’ve likely missed some too.

I’ve owned 10/22s of all sorts since the late 1960s. Each has been as reliable as a rock, affordable to buy, easy to maintain — if you choose to maintain it — and accurate enough to tally mountain-sized piles of plinked targets, dancing cans, weekend competitions, tasty rabbits and just plain fun. If you said “American as apple pie” and substituted “10/22” for pie you wouldn’t be far off the mark.

But how’d all this actually happen?