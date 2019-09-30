Ruger 10/22 Air Rifle by UmArex

It’s hard to argue with overwhelming numbers — the Ruger 10/22 rimfire ranks as one of the most popular rifles of all time. How pervasive is this plinker? Since 1964 the company has produced over 6 million of 10/22 rifles in one form or another. In these days of trillion-dollar government expenditures, 6 million may not sound like much but consider only about 7.5 million Ford Explorers have been produced since their introduction in 1990. In the gun universe, the 10/22 holds its own when you consider the Remington 870 has crossed the 11 million milestone while the Mossberg 500 family is right behind with 10 million and the ubiquitous GLOCK 17 numbers in the 10 million range.



The Ruger 10/22 is popular for lots of reasons. It’s small, light and affordable, shoots inexpensive ammo, is plenty accurate and reliable to boot. What’s not to love? In fact, the only place where the 10/22 is not so popular is the backyard of those of us who live under the iron-fisted oppression of a neighborhood association. Those folks couldn’t find fun in a shooting gallery full of canned shaving cream.



Enter Umarex and Ruger. The two companies have been working together for years to produce a variety of airguns and now they’ve released the Mac Daddy of backyard-safe fun — a 10/22 Carbine powered by CO2. Hold the thought for a hot second. CO2 isn’t the norm for air-powered rifles, at least not in its 12-gram available-at-Wal-Mart form factor because one small canister struggles to find the fortitude to drive a serious air rifle. Accordingly, many air rifles use larger, more expensive, and harder to find 90-gram CO2 canisters. Others are PCP (pre-charged pneumatics) carrying an expensive and complex permanent on-board air reservoir.