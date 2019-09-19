Rock River RRAGE 3G Rifle:

At first glance, there’s just “something” about the latest entry from Rock River Arms that might explain why the AR platform is the most popular rifle in America today.



This Modern Sporting Rifle (MSR) has things shooters will like — and nothing fancy they don’t need. I happen to like simplicity; “bells and whistles” have never impressed me, and some of the things unnecessarily added to guns I’ve tested have been the first things to fail. So in my book, the new RRAGE 3G self-loader is worth more than one close look.



Rock River built this rifle around the proven AR platform, fitting the upper with a 16" chrome moly HBAR barrel cut with a 1:9" rifling twist. The barrel features an A2 flash suppressor and has a 1/2-28 thread to allow use of a suppressor.



The flat top upper receiver is built from a proprietary extruded aluminum, while the lower receiver is the forged RRA LAR-15, fitted with an A2 pistol grip. Rock River quipped this rifle with an RRA single-stage trigger. The RRAGE 3G also features a CAR length gas system with low-profile gas block.



A Picatinny-type rail on top matches a shorter 3-groove rail at the rear of the 15" RRAGE 3G free-float rail handguard that just happens to be M-LOK compatible. It extends over nearly the entire length of the barrel, and there’s a short rail on top at the muzzle end for mounting your choice of sight.

The handguard design, incidentally, allows the barrel to cool quicker — when the competition gets hot.



This new handguard does allow for personal customization.



Of course it’s chambered for the 5.56mm NATO, which will handle the 5.56 round and the .223 Remington. The rifle is supplied with a single Rock River Arms 30-round polymer magazine.



What else? The buttstock is Rock River’s six-position tactical CAR model, giving this rifle a 36" OAL when fully extended.



Hitting the scale at 6.5 lbs. empty, it’s a handful that won’t tire anyone out and still absorbs recoil.



The Rock River RRAGE 3G carries an MSRP of $820 — a price point newcomers will find affordable when they want to get into 3-Gun competition.



For more info: www.rockriverarms.com, Ph: (866) 980-7625, [email protected]



