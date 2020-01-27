Rimfire conversion units for the AR platform, as well as complete .22 long rifle arms, have been around about as long as the rifle itself. My experience with them is far from extensive, though in the mid-’80s I harvested two bullfrogs with a Colt conversion on top of a CAR 16 with the switch on full buzz. This is about the only way to smoke two B-frogs at basically the same time.

A decade or more ago, I shot the Colt rimfire “understudy” to the Stoner platform and, as seems to be the case with other AR 22s, selection of materials, design and construction are — in keeping with the significantly lower price — not on the same plane as the center-fire rifles. The reliability of previous .22s could be described as “Tedious and Occasional.” Rock River Arms changed this situation at SHOT 2019 with the introduction of a family of bone-serious complete rifles built of the same material and to the same standard as their well-respected center-fire line.