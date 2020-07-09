Rio Bravo
Based on the company’s family of R92 lever-action centerfire rifles, the rimfire Rossi Rio Bravo is a traditional looking levergun with polished black barrel, receiver, lever and barrel band against a German beechwood buttstock and forearm.
The Rio Bravo sports an 18" barrel and 15-round tubular magazine that loads through a slot near the muzzle and ejects on the right side of the receiver. The hammer-fired rifle is built with a smooth lever action and features a cross-bolt safety and buckhorn sights adjustable for elevation. Two QD sling swivel studs can also be found near the butt and barrel band.
Not yet revealed, the Rio Bravo will also be available with black synthetic furniture, which personally interests me here in the Pacific Northwest where if it’s not yet raining, it’s getting ready to rain. Also different, this model will feature fiber optic sights adjustable for windage and elevation.