The .22 Long Rifle cartridge and I go back a very long time. Some of my fondest childhood memories — well into the last century — involve that diminutive cartridge loaded in a rifle or pistol, poppin’ tin cans, bottle caps and other small targets. However, one of my life’s lingering regrets has been never owning a smallbore rifle with a tubular magazine.

I own a few remarkably accurate .22-caliber rifles, but after getting wind of Rossi’s brand-new lever-action rifle, the Rio Bravo, I think I can squeeze one more into my arsenal.

Sharing a name with the classic John Wayne film from 1959 that co-starred Dean Martin, a very young Ricky Nelson and a grizzled Walter Brennan against a passel of bad guys who just didn’t understand hired guns are no match for The Duke, Rossi’s marketing team must’ve seen me coming.