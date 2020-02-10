Rimfire Memories

Teach Your Children Well

Our family has taken responsibility to train our young ones in the safe handling of firearms starting at a very early age. Any of them who want to shoot can be assured a parent, grandparent or uncle will be more than happy to take them shooting and provide any coaching they may require or desire. What are their favorite guns to shoot? The boys continue to like cowboy guns and we have plenty of them with the Heritage, Ruger and Legacy revolvers.

They love the 1911s. We have Colt and Rock Island .22 1911s. The girls typically like the smaller guns like the Ruger SR-22 and S&W M&P Compact. Sure, they shoot the larger calibers, too, but we keep an eye on the ammo cost around here and take a lot more rimfire ammo to the range than we do centerfire.

If you’re not shooting with your kids and grandkids, who will? Since we don’t now have the freedoms many of us enjoyed in our youth, the shooting sports could die with our generation. The only answer is adult interaction with youngsters, teaching them gun safety and providing them guns to shoot under supervision. I encourage you to be proactive wherever there is an opportunity, even if you have to make the opportunity.