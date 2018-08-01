A Push to Sell Out

The drum being beaten throughout the media is that for Republicans to win they’ll need to abandon their core constituencies and adopt the Democrat platform – on immigration, on guns, on redistribution of wealth, on traditional values, on you name it. That won’t work either, of course, and all that will happen is concessions will be accepted and crowed over, but come campaign time the compromisers will still be painted as “right-wing extremists.” Plus, as the election of some flat-out “socialists” demonstrates, old guard Democrats are being challenged for not being “progressive” (radical) enough.



But the beat goes on, as do the talking points designed to spook Republican politicians and voters into giving up even more.



“Trumpism takes a thumping,” uber-“liberal” (not in the Jeffersonian sense) Bill Press jubilantly claimed in The Hill. “For the first time, voters had a chance to express whether they like what they’ve seen so far from Trump. They gave him a big thumbs down.”



Not true, although it supports the “progressive” agenda to make people believe that it is. What happened in many cases was that Republicans trying to appear “moderate” took the fire out of the bellies of conservatives who would otherwise have enthusiastically supported them.



Just look at the incumbent Republicans who lost. In many cases you’ll find mediocre and even poor grades from advocacy groups on key issues like guns and immigration. You can’t inspire if the best you can promise is being the “lesser of two evils” while selling out those looking for a leader. If anything, in addition to demographic changes, a major factor overlooked by the media, the pundits, swamp Republicans and Democrats is that the GOP was not “Trumpian” enough.



Consider: Donald Trump defied all odds and all polls and defeated Hillary Clinton based on very specific campaign issues – issues subsequently denied fruition by a Republican House majority under Paul Ryan’s non-leadership.



Instead we’ve got no border wall. We’ve got no national concealed-carry reciprocity. We’ve got no hearing protection act. We do have a (pending at this writing) “bump stock” ban by decree that will require Americans to divest themselves of lawfully-acquired property or become federal felons. You’d better believe the Democrats will take full advantage of expanding the reach on that when they retake the executive.