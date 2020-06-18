Before jumping into a first look at a new rifle built on a legendary platform by a company known for custom quality with input from a renowned firearms instructor, let’s start with a little history.

Designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov more than 70 years ago, the AK-47 was, and remains, one of the most recognizable firearms ever made. Chambered for 7.62x39mm, the gas-operated rifle is known for its simplicity and reliability, with several militaries around the world adopting it, and even more countries manufacturing their own. It’s even found a niche among whitetail deer hunters in the upper Midwest.

Proven on battlefields and in woods across the world, it should come as no surprise a growing number of devoted American shooters have opted for the AK-47 over the popular AR-15 and its clones.