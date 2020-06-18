Measuring 35.25" in length, the rifle features a 16" nitride barrel, threaded 14x1LH with a minimalist-style RPK flash hider (with other muzzle devices available as upgrades) and Rifle Dynamics’ Tunable Combo Frontsight Gasblock with polymer gas tube cover and heat shield lower handguard. The AK’s rail, bolt, carrier and trigger group have also been tuned.
In the rear, the Thunder Ranch AK sports a RD V2 Enhanced Rear Sight and black polymer grip and stock. The receiver, barrel and gas tube are Parkerized and finished with RD’s Foliage Molyresin with OD Green accents. The Thunder Ranch logo is also stamped on the right rear of the receiver.
The AK ships with a 30-round magazine, per original equipment, and is packaged in a case featuring the Rifle Dynamics logo. MSRP starts at $1,595, with muzzle brake, scope rail, gas tube and other upgrades available for an additional cost.
Rifle Dynamics Thunder Ranch AK
The Ultimate Urban Rifle
Before jumping into a first look at a new rifle built on a legendary platform by a company known for custom quality with input from a renowned firearms instructor, let’s start with a little history.
Designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov more than 70 years ago, the AK-47 was, and remains, one of the most recognizable firearms ever made. Chambered for 7.62x39mm, the gas-operated rifle is known for its simplicity and reliability, with several militaries around the world adopting it, and even more countries manufacturing their own. It’s even found a niche among whitetail deer hunters in the upper Midwest.
Proven on battlefields and in woods across the world, it should come as no surprise a growing number of devoted American shooters have opted for the AK-47 over the popular AR-15 and its clones.
To keep up with such demand, one such company, Rifle Dynamics, has been making “supremely reliable, incredibly accurate, beautifully crafted” AK rifles, SBRs and pistols using their experience in both the field and machine shop. Based in Las Vegas, Nev., it seems fitting the most popular battle rifle would be made in the Battle Born State.
It also seems fitting a company dedicated to a proven platform would team up with proven firearms trainer, Clint Smith of Thunder Ranch, to build an AK rifle to his uncompromising standards.
Thunder Ranch AK
Designed as a platform that can grow as your skills grow, the Rifle Dynamics Thunder Ranch AK is everything you need, without the frills — per Clint’s requirements.
Measuring 35.25" in length, the rifle features a 16" nitride barrel, threaded 14x1LH with a minimalist-style RPK flash hider (with other muzzle devices available as upgrades) and Rifle Dynamics’ Tunable Combo Frontsight Gasblock with polymer gas tube cover and heat shield lower handguard. The AK’s rail, bolt, carrier and trigger group have also been tuned.
Backed by two respected names in the industry, this is a rifle you can trust and rely on. In the words of Clint Smith, “Don’t die stupid.” Get yourself the Rifle Dynamics Thunder Ranch AK.
That’s not all — Rifle Dynamics has announced two special events around the new rifle, including an AK Build Class (Jan. 23–24, 2021) and an off-site Thunder Ranch AK Urban Rifle class (Jan. 25–26, 2021) in Las Vegas.
For more info: www.rifledynamics.com , Ph: (702) 860-7774