Measuring 35.25" in length, the rifle features a 16" nitride barrel, threaded 14x1LH with a minimalist-style RPK flash hider (with other muzzle devices available as upgrades) and Rifle Dynamics’ Tunable Combo Frontsight Gasblock with polymer gas tube cover and heat shield lower handguard. The AK’s rail, bolt, carrier and trigger group have also been tuned.

In the rear, the Thunder Ranch AK sports a RD V2 Enhanced Rear Sight and black polymer grip and stock. The receiver, barrel and gas tube are Parkerized and finished with RD’s Foliage Molyresin with OD Green accents. The Thunder Ranch logo is also stamped on the right rear of the receiver.

The AK ships with a 30-round magazine, per original equipment, and is packaged in a case featuring the Rifle Dynamics logo. MSRP starts at $1,595, with muzzle brake, scope rail, gas tube and other upgrades available for an additional cost.