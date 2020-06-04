By its own admission, Remington says its new R2Mi .50 BMG bolt-action rifle “is built to shatter all previous expectations for long-range accuracy.” It’s quite a claim, but one look at the specs for the big-bore boomer leads one to believe the big green rifle from Big Green will deliver.

Before you start salivating, a bit of background is in order. After all, the notion of a .50-cal. long-range rifle, semi-auto or bolt action is hardly new. The R2Mi will reportedly replace the Bushmaster BA50 now that the company has been shuttered.

My first experience with one of these rifles was at my local gun club. A guy brought out a semi-auto .50 BMG, loaded it and touched off a couple of shots that sent a shockwave down the firing line. Even with good ear protection, the roar from each shot was numbing, and I swear the muzzle flash could have broiled a steak. Somebody joked it would “make a hell of an elk rifle … if you were shooting halfway across Montana.”

What looks like a .30-06 on steroids, a .50 BMG can launch a 750-gr. projectile from the muzzle at more than 2,800 fps and anything in its way will be slammed by thousands of foot-pounds of energy. If you thought standing next to such a caliber rifle on the range was bad, the very last place you want to be is downrange — even a mile away.