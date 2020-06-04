Remington R2Mi
Starting from the muzzle, the 57" overall length Remington R2Mi fires from a 30" Lothar Walther free-floated barrel cut with a 1:15" twist and eight-groove rifling for sub-MOA accuracy. The barrel is topped with an AAC CYCLOPS muzzle brake, which can be paired with the .50 BMG-rated CYCLOPS suppressor (MSRP: $2,595.95). The barrel is then covered with a vented handguard with top MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny rail and underrail mount for the provided steel bipod.
The lower receiver is machined from T6-6061 aluminum billet and locks to the upper receiver, also featuring a full-length Picatinny rail, by two integral pins that allows the R2Mi to be disassembled like an AR-style rifle for easy cleaning and transport. The action features a left-hand bolt and right-hand ejection so right-hand shooters need not move their hand from the Ergo Grip Deluxe Tactical pistol grip to eject spent cases.
Bringing up the rear is Magpul’s PRS Gen 3 buttstock, offering tool-less length of pull and comb height adjustability. All steel parts are finished in manganese phosphate while aluminum parts are hard anodized with a green finish.