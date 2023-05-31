Remington Model 30

Going Backward

The rifle was well-received, but logistics are everything in matters of war. As soon as the British were sucked into WWI, the ballistic advantages of the .276 Enfield took a back seat to accommodating the .303, a legacy round if there ever was one. The P13 begat the .303-chambered P14, which would be produced by Remington and Winchester under contract for the British government to the tune of more than a million rifles.

As we all know, the United States would come to find itself embroiled in the same conflict. Over the duration of the Great War, American military enrollment would increase from about 200,000 soldiers to approximately 4 million. Given we began the fighting with only about 500,000 to 800,000 Springfield 1903s, and considering neither Springfield Armory nor Rock Island Arsenal could accommodate the greater demand, the nation had a bonafide math problem to solve.

Fortunately, the P14s being produced by Remington and Winchester provided an immediate and effective solution. Since the P14 was already designed for a higher-pressure, longer cartridge that never came to be, rechambering the rifle for the .30-06 was relatively straightforward. This gun-and-cartridge configuration became known as the M1917.

While we think of the ’03 Springfield as the iconic long arm of American “Doughboys,” the reality is the M1917 was produced in far greater numbers. Across Winchester, Remington, and Eddystone, a factory subcontracted by Remington more than 2 million M1917s would be produced throughout WWI. Let’s put this number into perspective: During the war, about seven of every eight rifles produced in America were M1917s and the Eddystone factory alone was making about 5,000 of them a day.