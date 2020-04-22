Missing From The Collection

The one Old West sixgun I’ve never owned is Remington’s Model 1890. Many sources I’ve consulted say the Model 1890s were only made in .44-40s with 5 3/4" barrels and to the tune of a couple thousand built. As many gun shows as I’ve attended, even some of the big antique ones in Las Vegas, the Remington Model 1890s I’ve seen could be counted on the fingers of one hand. Back in the late 1980s or early 1990s Uberti made some Model 1890 replicas. I had one but for reasons now unremembered I didn’t like it. It got traded or sold somewhere along the way.

More recently, however, I’ve seen some copies of old Remington advertisements dated the 1890-1892 time frame. They definitely show Model 1890s offered with 7 1/2" barrel lengths. Get this ─— customers had to pay 20 cents more for the longer barrel. Why I was pleased to see this information will be discussed shortly.