Remembering Walter Rodgers

Learning The Old Way

In 1959 Rodgers related: “Way back in the wild and rugged trans-Pecos province of Texas, known as the Big Bend country, in a very early part of this century, I was banging away at some tin cans back of my camp with an old Single Action Army Model Colt sixshooter. I had a cutaway holster strung on an old Ranger Scout belt, and though I wasn’t puncturing many cans, I was sure wearing the hide on my right thumb. I holstered the gun after each shot then went back frantically after it for the succeeding shot.

‘Now yuh’re dead,’ said a drawling voice behind me right after I’d emptied my gun. I whirled in surprise, for I was so engrossed with my draw-and-shoot practice I hadn’t heard the old Ranger walk up behind me. He grinned and shook a chiding finger at me. ‘Never let a gun run dry,’ he said. ‘Reload after the third shot, and you’ll not get caught with yore britches down.’

He flipped a fistful of .45 caliber cartridges from his own belt, and told me to reload. I did. ‘Now,’ he said, ‘let’s see you make that grab draw again.’ Whirling towards my target (I was kinda proud of my gun speed by now) I made a fair draw and missed my target. ‘The best of us miss now an’ then,’ he comforted me. ‘Do it agin.’ I holstered my gun, dove after it again, and fumbled my draw. The gun just wasn’t in the right place.

‘I was looking for that,’ the Ranger said seriously. ‘Now, if’n it was possible for a feller to die twicet, this would be yore second death in a gunfight. That grab draw just is no-wise dependable. Always remember, yore hand ain’t got no eyes. Maybe hit’ll find the gun, and maybe hit won’t. Let yore fingers guide your hand to the gun, and don’t get in such a hell-fire hurry.’ That was in my first dependable, straight-from-the-horses mouth advice in gun-handling.”