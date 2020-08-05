Remembering Walter Rodgers

Real Cowboy
Walter Rodgers was a contemporary of Elmer Keith. Elmer was born in 1899 and Rodgers published a book in 1916 entitled The Trail Drivers of Texas, so from those two dates I am assuming Rodgers was older. He spent his life mostly packing a sixgun and living in the saddle, working cattle, animal control and law enforcement in Texas and New Mexico. Along the way he learned much about gun handling, what worked and what didn’t. When I first encountered him in print, I was already well on my way to knowing single-action sixguns and leverguns were my favorites. Rodgers didn’t start me on the path but he certainly confirmed what I already knew.
I had chosen single-actions and leverguns for several reasons, not the least of which was what Rodgers called “Gun Feel.” For my hand, as for thousands upon thousands of others, the best-feeling sixgun has always been a Single Action. The same feeling extends to rifles which are operated with a lever and have a very flat profile. Rodgers wrote of Colt Single Actions and then Ruger Blackhawks. One of the things he wrote I really appreciated was: “Bless Bill Ruger for putting Magnums in real working sixguns.” When it came to rifles he was particularly fond of the Winchester 1892 in .32-20, and the Model 1894 in .25-35 and .30-30. All real working guns.