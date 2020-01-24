Record-Setting Year for NICS Background Checks

December 2019 saw the second highest number of NICS checks for that month in 20 years, eclipsed only by the 3,314,594 checks done in 2015. That was the year Hillary Clinton became a candidate for president to succeed Barack Obama and was expected by many to waltz into the Oval Office the following year.

Certainly not meant as a joke, the Second Amendment Foundation’s Alan Gottlieb told the Washington Times and Insider Online essentially the same thing: “Democrats have been the best gun salesmen of the year.”

He was referring to the 20-plus Democrats who were running for president in 2019 — a number that has been pared down considerably, thanks in large part to the extreme positions on gun control espoused by several of them — and the rhetoric flowing out of Richmond, Va., where the new Democratic majority immediately started threatening Old Dominion gun owners with all kinds of restrictive gun laws.

That leads us to another interesting statistic: 87 Virginia counties have declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” SAF and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms threw their support behind the Sanctuary movement a few weeks ago. And more recently, the City of Virginia Beach — scene of the mass shooting last May 31st that ignited the current gun control crusade — declared itself a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.”

Second Amendment Sanctuaries have popped up all over the country, in Illinois, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Nevada and elsewhere.

https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/nics_firearm_checks_-_month_year.pdf/view

https://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/6/fbi-gun-background-checks-reached-record-levels-20