Handgun 101

A few years ago when Texas dropped the training requirements for a Concealed Handgun License from 10–12 hours to 4–6 hours, many instructors were in a dilemma. This change meant the classes were geared more toward experienced shooters because there just wasn’t enough time for basic handgun instruction on top of all the laws and other subjects required. Almost universally, each instructor came up with some type of introductory class to get inexperienced people ready to take the course for their carry license.

Because so many potential students were looking for evening classes, my solution was a two-hour Handgun 101 class taught in a classroom. The first part of the class was spent on gun safety, handgun operation and the basics of stance, grip, sight alignment, breathing, trigger control and follow-through while the second part featured practice to seal the concepts in the minds of the new shooters.

Initially, I used SIRT laser training pistols. This was fun for the students but had some negatives. The triggers on those early SIRT guns were not very realistic and when a student finished shooting, their shots were erased. Except for the trigger, those guns had no moving parts. To help new shooters get a better feel for a gun that moves, makes noise and puts holes in a target, I started using a pellet pistol with real blowback operation — a replica Beretta PX4 Storm made by Umarex with the same dimensions, weight and feel of the real thing. It is accurate at distances up to 10–12 feet and the blowback action is very realistic. Students loved shooting it.

The Beretta was soon joined by other realistic air guns such as the Smith & Wesson M&P, SIG SAUER P226 and recently a SIG P320. I’ve even thrown in a Luger P08 at times. Each student gets to fire 10 to 20 rounds with an instructor helping them to adjust stance, grip or sight picture as needed. Seeing how these tools helped new shooters overcome the fear of shooting and develop basic skills before taking them to the range, it encouraged me to get some for home use. Now, even as a city dweller, I can shoot for fun or practice whenever the urge hits me.