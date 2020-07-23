My dad was an auto mechanic — a real one, not just a parts replacer like many today — and had the toolbox to prove it. He once said he could rebuild an engine with just the tools inside that box. Years after he passed, I knew a guy who rebuilt a carburetor with just the multi-tool he kept on his belt.

That’s when compact multi-capability tools first got my attention, and why the new pocket-size Real Avid Gun Tool AMP has it now.

Already the leader in DIY for guns, the Gun Tool AMP brings a new level of innovation to gun maintenance for the AR-15, Model 1911 and other semi-auto pistols.