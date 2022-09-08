Ready ... Or Not?

Rectum

Although somebody somewhere will be offended (of which I am sure), I had to include this position. I mean we covered all the rest so we might as well cover having the gun drawn and placed behind you in the area of your butt crack. I have seen people bring the gun behind the trunk of their body and near their butt cheeks and, to make matters worse, often their finger is on the trigger. I could go on, but by now you get the point. If you think “the leg blood stripe thing” is bad, this is even worse. Having seen a few people shot in the butt, which in and of itself sounds funny, trust me it is far from being funny. This technique falls under the category of “a wonderful theory mugged by a gang of facts.” I think it’s a bad idea.

In reality a proper ready should be based on the potential location of the threat and of course applying simple logic like not leading with the muzzle around an unclear corner or doorway. In ready, the eyes should be above the muzzle so the eyes can “learn” what the problem is. Most of what we learn we learn with our eyes, hence the reason for not obstructing our vision. Yet logic dictates you should keep the ready muzzle as near to the threat as possible so you don’t have to “race” to get the muzzle on target if it is required. Simply stated, in my opinion, a ready position is keeping the muzzle between you and your threat so you can see the threat or their hands as well as possible.

