Raising Chickens For Survival: It's More Than Eggs and Meat

The Basics

You get to plan a coop and the pen. They both have to be vermin-proof, so you don’t end up like “Chicken Delight” for the raccoons and other critters that love to eat poultry. Our chicken coop is an 8’x8′ section of the barn. It’s all caged in with hardware cloth and a secure door. The nest boxes are plastic milk crates attached to the walls at different heights.

Our barn just happens to be built on a slope with the west side about 3 feet off the ground. I built a 16″x16″ removable panel in the middle of the floor. This way, with a wheelbarrow under the barn, we just remove the panel and rake the old straw to the center of the room and it falls into the wheelbarrow. This makes periodic cleaning of the coop a lot easier. It’s very important to keep their coop clean with fresh straw or wood chips. We also dust the coop with a product called “Sevin” to control lice and mites.

Take a look online at “chicken tractors.” There’re lots of web sites with pictures and plans. These are small pens with nest boxes, all on wheels so you can move them around your area. I have used 4’x8′ pen on old lawnmower wheels, covered with chicken wire to raise pheasants. Every week, you just roll it about 8 feet to give them a whole new feed patch.

Making more chickens ain’t that hard. You learn pretty quickly which hen is the “broody” one. She’s the one who prefers to stay on the nest rather than go outside and growls and pecks at you when you try and retrieve the eggs. She’s just doing what comes naturally, protecting her brood.

Now you get to build a nursery. Hens need some sort of separate nesting place where she can get away from everybody and hatch her eggs. She will need her own feed and water. It’s a good idea to mark the eggs she wants to hatch, say with a Sharpie. That way you can check on individual egg development when candling. Candling is where you use a bright flashlight and look “through” the egg with the light behind it to see how they’re doing. It used to be done with a candle. You will do it a couple times during the process.

She’ll sit on her eggs for about 21 days. It might take a couple of tries with different hens to find a good broody one. Some might not sit long enough or might kill the chicks when they hatch. You have no way of knowing. This is all done by trial and error. Some breeds make better broodies than others. Do your research! When I was a kid, we had a Banty hen that would try and hatch a doorknob if you let her. Sometimes we would bring home wild duck eggs and let her hatch them out and then watch her go nuts when the baby ducks went for the pond. She hatched everything we gave her, quail, pheasant, killdeer, even a robin.

When you first start getting eggs, you will see some strange things. Some hens will lay double yolk eggs at first or really small eggs. We’ve even had eggs with no shell, just a tuff membrane — that’s a strange one.