Rabbit: Field to Pot

Prepping

Skinnin’ a rabbit is simple. Don plastic gloves to keep your hands clean and go to work. The coat is worn loose. Pull the stomach fur out, slice with a small knife, strip the hide up over the head and down over the tail. Off comes the pelt by cutting the head and back legs off. A slit is made from anal canal through sternum. Evacuate the entrails. Centrifugal force works fine. Hang on firmly to the hind legs and whirl the opened-up rabbit swiftly. Scrape out the cavity. You’re done.

You have in your hand a parcel of prime meat ready for cooling. If snow is handy, rub the carcass clean with the white stuff and secure cooled meat in a game bag. Do not leave it in the snow to collect later. If magpies are in the area, they will discover your cache and devour as much as possible, starting with the tenderloins. I haven’t seen it, but I bet crows and ravens will also partake.

Secured in plastic bags, the field-dressed rabbits come home. Plop into cold saltwater with a little white vinegar, leaving it as long as overnight in a cool spot. Vigorously rub dry with a cloth towel. This step removes any clinging tissue. It’s so easy. Place the rabbit on a secure surface, such as a chopping block, and with a heavy knife or cleaver, lop off the bony lower leg parts. Then, section the front and back legs where each meets the back. Run a sharp knife tip right down the center of the backbone. Lift the flaps of skin on either side of the backbone and discard. This is the tough stuff.

Divide the back legs. Split the sternum to separate the front legs. If the tailbone was not discarded in the field, slice it away from the back legs. Lying on the block are five pieces: two front legs with the rib cage attached, two rear legs attached, and one back. The ribs may be cut away with game shears. Wrap well for freezing, in plastic, and then in freezer paper, marked with the date. Vacuum sealing is also fine. While a deep freeze should hold the meat for as long as a year, it’s best to consume it within six months.

A friend and I have a partnership. He does not hunt. I provide the rabbits, he does the barbecue. His grandfather taught him “pot boiling,” which his grandpa in turn learned from his grandfather, who lived on a Southern plantation. We term it parboiling, which tenderizes the meat. My electric pressure cooker does the job in 15 minutes. Now the pieces are ready for the grill or a fry pan. To strip the meat entirely off of the bone for hasenpfeffer and stews, parboil or pressure cook longer. Recipes abound. One I have never tried is “Crispy Rabbit Ears.” Maybe someday.