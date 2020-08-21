TRAIL 2 LRF XP50

An upgraded model of the Pulsar TRAIL LRF XP50, the second-generation riflescope boasts increased thermal sensitivity, image detail and ruggedness for even better accuracy and performance. And while thermal may not be on your radar of needs, it’s a critical tool for hunters, farmers and those interested in home defense.

We’re going to use some technical terms here that may be new to you, but they translate to providing hunters and shooters a greater edge, so bear with us and you might just learn something new in the process.