Built on a new hardware platform, the TRAIL 2 LRF features a 640×480 pixel thermal sensor with 40 millikelvin (mK) noise equivalent temperature difference (NETD) — lower than most competitive thermal imaging devices on the market. This not only ensures incredible detail recognition, which is important when trying to identify a target and place a perfect shot, but also distinguishes small temperature differences in even the toughest of weather conditions.

The thermal image is then displayed on a new full color, 1024×768 pixel, 50 Hz frame rate, Active Matrix Organic LED (AMOLED) screen. Using the same display technology as your smartphone, the display delivers crisp and vivid pictures with rich contrast in fluid high resolution, all viewed through a new wide-angle six-lens eyepiece with a 20% larger field of view.

Combined with a digital 8x variable zoom with picture-in-picture display and new built-in rangefinder with dual Single Time Measurement and Scanning modes, the TRAIL 2 LRF is capable of detecting targets 6′ tall out to 2,000 yards in complete darkness. So, whether you’re looking at a coyote, mountain lion or bear, you’ll be sure to know exactly what you’re looking at with extreme clarity and detail.

Other technical features include a 16 GB internal memory for recording HD videos, up to five zero profiles with distance coordinates, a wide array of color-customizable reticles, 8-hour lithium ion rechargeable battery park and built-in Wi-Fi with support for Android and iOS devices via the Stream Vision app for remote viewing.