PPC Competition

Depending on who you talk to, PPC stands for “Practical Police Course,” “Police Pistol Course” or “Police Pistol, Combat.” LAPD veteran, champion shooter and gun writer Fred Romero, a veteran of the violent big city streets, calls this discipline “the perfect balance between speed and accuracy.”

I got into PPC, then “police only,” as soon as they pinned a badge on me in 1972. The course had been developed by the FBI in the second quarter of the 20th century and adopted by the NRA the next quarter. NRA still runs it at the National Police Shooting Championships in Jackson, Miss., and still limits entries to L.E. However, numerous gun clubs around the country offer “Outlaw” PPC matches to law-abiding private citizens.

I had jumped into PPC because the bull’s-eye matches I’d shot previously seemed old and slow. When IPSC began in 1976 I didn’t hesitate to join, and later IDPA because PPC was old and slow by comparison.

Later still, I tried to get back into PPC because I had become old and slow. It was a good fit. Unfortunately, by then PPC had become moribund and matches were few and far between. I hadn’t been the only one who preferred a faster pace and constantly changing courses of fire. I had won some state and regional PPC matches over the years and came in first or second in the last half dozen I was able to shoot in the 21st century, but they were harder and harder to find. Then …