The Power Of The Dog

He entered the world on March 17, and eight weeks later, he entered our family as the liveliest, most loving little mutt one might imagine. My younger son named him Cooper.

He’s got quite a pedigree, and the place we got him had all the papers to prove it. It was 584-miles round trip to pick him up from the breeder north of Spokane, and I didn’t mind doing all the driving. I once drove all the way from Terry, Montana, to my home in North Bend, Washington (about 1,100 miles in 15 hours) after a successful mule deer hunt back in 2003, and again from Cody, Wyoming, about seven years ago when a flu bug hit me on the second day of a deer hunt with my pal, Jim Zumbo. (I discovered on that trip you can get about 200 miles per barf and/or headache.)

Cooper is a “Cavapoo,” with emphasis on the “poo” while taking a long ride to a new home with strangers, but show me a “gun guy” who doesn’t warm right up to a puppy, and I’ll show you somebody who probably wouldn’t be much fun at the campfire. He’s not a hunting dog, though he’s certainly got the heart for it. He’s not a “gun dog” either, though the smell of gun oil and Hoppe’s No. 9 doesn’t seem to bother him, and he took to chewing on one of my leather work gloves like a trooper. He better, however, stay away from my holsters, cartridge belts and hunting boots, however.

Many of my shooting pals have small dogs, and they’re no less attached to those pets than my other friends who have hounds or various breeds of bird dogs. I have yet to meet one of these guys with whom I would not go through a door, it’s just that “family” dogs do add something to everybody’s life. It’s rather hard to explain, beyond the ability of a rambunctious canine to just fill a hole in someone’s life.

It’s their ability to show unconditional love and loyalty, and bring out the gentleness we miss from our childhood. When they pass, it hits us harder than a .44 Magnum.

Most outdoor and gun writers of my acquaintance own, or have owned, dogs, sometimes more than one. I’ve enjoyed their published adventures together, and occasionally shed a tear when they had to say “goodbye.”

So, what’s on the agenda for Cooper? First off, when I posted on social media that he was joining the family, the response was overwhelming, so it appears he already has a fan club.

We had a cat once, and she lasted just shy of 20 years. But she passed, and it had been about seven years since the house had a pet, so I guess it was time. The little guy doesn’t get invited to my workshop for a while — he’s not big enough to work a reloading press — and besides, he probably wouldn’t get along too well with the family of cottontails that moved in underneath the structure about three generations ago.

He also won’t be helping me lay in the winter firewood, not that he doesn’t seem to have the spunk. Maybe I should try a bowl full of whatever he’s eating.

You want to know the real power of the dog? It’s not in some movie script. It’s in those big dark eyes and little squeaky yelps when they are puppies, and the chin and nose licks, the wagging tail and the endless energy they seem to have and want so much to share. For “people of the outdoors” who hunt, fish and shoot, hike the trails and spend time in the High Lonesome, and write about it, it’s the power to distract us with invitations to play while we should be working.