Polish P-64 SZKOLNY Training Cutaway Pistol

A Poor Substitute

Chambered in 9mm Makarov, the six-shot P-64 wasn’t even the combat pistol its predecessor, the 7.62x25mm Tokarev TT-33 (the Polish Tokarev), was. Factory 11 in Radom, Poland, took up production of the P-64 and it was issued to military, police and security forces nationwide. Though unspectacular in design and performance, the P-64 was at least home grown rather than a copy of a Soviet weapon.

Before the collapse of the Communist Bloc, American Cold War collectors had very limited access to “enemy” arms, accoutrements and uniforms. I saw a fellow pay over $200 for an East German army helmet in the late 1980s. It was a good price at the time. If he felt bad when, a few years later, the same helmets were selling at army surplus stores all across the country for less than $20, I don’t think he felt bad very long. How could you when a COMBLOC boom of military surplus was flowing out of the USSR and Eastern Europe at prices that, when adjusted for inflation, were reminiscent of the Golden Age of military arms collecting in the 1950s and 1960s.

The spigot has been essentially closed for a long time now, but we’re still enjoying a surplus of Commie surplus in the collector market helping to keep prices down — but mark my word, it won’t last.

Warnings of precipitous price rises aside, I’m happy to write a column about a military surplus gun deal you don’t need a time machine to take advantage of. Cold War vintage Polish SZKOLNY cutaway P-64 training pistols are currently available for less than $100. As variants go, training cutaways are generally extremely rare. At their current pricing, I see them as sleeper collectibles. In fact, I bought three.

These P-64 training cutaways were imported years ago by Century Arms International, along with crates of the standard 9mm Makarov pistols. As imports, they were marked in the usual legally required manner. Century seems to have been experimenting with a dot peen marking machine at the time, as they put their “C.A.I. GEORGIA. VT/Made in Poland” and the serial number in various locations. Recently, Centerfire Systems bought out all their remaining inventory and started selling the cutaways online. This is where I re-discovered them.