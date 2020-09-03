Weekend Series Speedbags
New for 2020, the Weekend Series Speedbags are part of Plano’s larger Weekend Series of tackle bags for the casual weekend angler. Built with a patented fold-down system that holds the bag open, the speedbag design makes grabbing anything inside easy with just one hand.
Available in three different size models, the 3500 measures roughly 10"L x 5"H, the 3600 measures 11.5"L x 8.5"H and the 3700 measures 17"L x 9.5"H. Any of the trio could easily house my .41 Magnum Smith & Wesson Model 57 with its 6" barrel, plus a number of speed loaders, ammo, holster and cleaning supplies. At first glance, nobody would know the old guy with the fishing rod is ready not only for a salmon, but for the bear trying to catch the salmon.
Made from 600D polyester with carry handles, D-ring, MOLLE attachments and a top zip closure, the Weekend Series Speedbags are tough on the outside while the light-colored padded inner lining keeps gear protected and easy to find. Models come in two colorways, including tan with black trim and grey with black trim and red accents, further adding to their inconspicuous look.