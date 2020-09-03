Full confession from an outdoor writer: Soft-sided fishing tackle bags have been, and still are, put to uses other than holding bait, lures, spare reels, line, leaders and hooks.

In my case, a heavy nylon bag (inside of which are various plastic containers) that occasionally rides along on various outdoor adventures looks innocuous, but tucked inside on more than one occasion has been a Government Model .45 ACP 1911 pistol. And I’m not alone. I’ve encountered people with gear in metal toolboxes, gym bags and even a physician’s case.

It’s why the Plano Weekend Series Speedbags got my attention. While Plano makes storage solutions for fishing and hunting, at the end of the day, a bag is just a bag. How you fill it is up to you.