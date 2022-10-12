Alternative Actions

In addition to knowing how and when to flow between weapons, we need to consider alternative actions. What if the threat is danger close and you don’t have time to transition to other weapons? Firearms can do more than just launch bullets. The pistol or rifle can be used as an impact weapon. With the proper techniques, weapon strikes are very effective, and can buy you time to pursue other options. Weapon strikes should be considered lethal force, because you can definitely generate more than enough power to kill.

A rifle can also be employed as a lever to perform take downs and restraint holds. We need to think outside the box, investigating the multitude of ways our weapons can accomplish the tasks we’ll face during a fight.

There is a lot to study and practice, and we haven’t even discussed fighting in low-light environments, which is where most violent confrontations take place. Here again, consider all your training and practice. How much of it has been in lighted conditions compared to lowlight environments? Working in the dark with hand-held and weapon mounted lights changes a lot of things. You’re fighting with a rifle that has a light mounted on it. The rifle ceases to function, so you’re transitioning to the pistol, but you still need to use the rifle’s light. Now you are literally working with both weapons at once. Every time you add another factor or two to the equation it gets more complicated. Developing these various skills before you need them is highly recommended.

When I talk to people about fighting they usually already have a preconceived notion of how their fight will go. “My wife and I have been practicing,” they explain. “I’m going to do this while she handles that, and then we’ll execute this technique,” and so on. The problem is fights never go like you plan.

As Sgt. Rory Miller states in his book, Meditations On Violence, “You don’t get to pick what kinds of bad things will happen to you.” Every fight is different. Your strategy and tactics must match your weapons, your abilities, and the unique circumstances of that particular situation.