Well, I’m not too old and stubborn to learn. I tried a Rossi 92 carbine in .38 Special/.357 Magnum and liked it so much I eventually acquired several similar carbines from Henry, Marlin and Winchester. Here’s some of what I have learned about pistol-caliber carbines:

• They are great fun to shoot. It’s like plinking with .22s but on a bigger scale, plus if you are a reloader and buy cast bullets in bulk it is almost as inexpensive.

• Most people can shoot a carbine more accurately than they can a handgun.

• As range increases the advantage of carbine over handgun becomes more evident. I can hit an IPSC target at 100 yards, or a steel ram at 200 meters with a handgun, but I can do it faster and easier with a carbine.

• Longer barrels generally increase bullet velocity, flattening trajectory and reducing wind drift.

• Felt recoil is reduced substantially due both to firearm weight and the fact the carbine is held against the shoulder.

• The longer barrel reduces muzzle blast and the level of the report. Of course you must always use ear protection when shooting but there’s loud and then there’s really loud. Short barreled .357 and .44 Magnum revolvers, centerfire rifles with 16″ to 18″ barrels (especially under a roofed shooting point) can wear you out even when wearing both plugs and muffs.

For home defense you could do a lot worse than one of these little carbines. The late Jeff Cooper once referred to lever-action .357s as “Brooklyn Assault Rifles.” In locations with unduly restrictive firearms laws, these traditional-looking cowboy-era rifles tend to fly under the radar. My only concern is the lack of an accessory rail (though I know they are available on some models), the fact they take two hands to reload and the risk of jamming due to operator error under stress.

All of which made me take a second look at the pistol caliber carbine scene. I find the Ruger PC9 particularly appealing. I like the very fast takedown procedure. Taken down, it is easy to store in a pickup truck, UTV, canoe, boat, or small plane — if I had a small plane. Typical of Ruger it is built the way the Romans used to build bridges and offers remarkable value for the money. As a home defense carbine, or for camp security on fishing trips it is about ideal. My wife says, “Another ideal camp gun. What does that make, around 15?” I may have to come up with another reason for buying a new gun.