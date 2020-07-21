The PC9 has some similarities to the 10/22 such as the trigger guard cross bolt safety and the bolt hold-open lever. Trigger pull is quite good with a pull weight of 4 lb. 6 oz. with a small amount of smooth takeup, minimal creep and overtravel. Both the bolt handle and the magazine release lever are easily reversible for right- or left-handed users. Length of pull can also be adjusted by removing or adding the provided spacers. In addition to the iron sights there is a Picatinny-style rail on the receiver for easy fitting of optical or red-dot sights.