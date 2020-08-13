For those who think nothing new can be done with shotgun design, Phoenix Weaponry has someone — or better, something — for you to meet.

A custom weapons and suppressor manufacturer based in northern Colorado, Phoenix Weaponry was founded by Aaron Cayce in 2014 to build dreams into reality, exceeding expectations and meeting the highest level of customer satisfaction in the process. And judging by Cayce’s signature series of firearms, including a personal project-turned-production .45-70 Auto rifle, they’re doing just that.

As for their production firearms, each dons a human name, such as the multi-purpose, plain “Jane” AR-15 and large-frame .308 rifle, “Beth.” Not limited to rifles, new to the family is an integrally suppressed shotgun by the name of “Eliza.”