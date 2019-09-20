Phoenix conference should sizzle this weekend, and not because of the weather

When Congress returned to Capitol Hill on Sept. 9, new gun control efforts were already underway. This, too, could be the catalyst for some heated discussions. We chatted recently with Alan Gottlieb, SAF founder and CCRKBA chairman. He said pre-registration for this year’s event is heavy, and there is likely to be a fair bit of media attention.



There will be representatives from other rights groups, including NRA and Gun Owners of America, along with people from the Illinois State Rifle Association and groups from Arizona, Florida, Ohio, Washington; about 80 speakers will appear on panels to discuss everything from state and local politics, to the looming 2020 national elections, plus firearms and personal protection, guns and the media and much more. The agenda was still being finalized as this column was written.



Insider Online will be there (indeed, we already are!), covering the event and tracking down what hopefully will be some interesting interviews with leading spokesmen and women in the Second Amendment community.



The conference will unfold starting Friday with an all-day conference of bloggers, followed by an evening reception.



Saturday will find people crowding into the conference ballroom for a full day of panel discussions and reports, plus the annual awards luncheon.



There’s a Saturday evening reception, and a half-day session on Sunday. The conference wraps up at 1 p.m. Sunday.



Among the speakers will be Gottlieb, “Gun Talk Radio” host Tom Gresham and “Armed American Radio” host Mark Walters.



Gottlieb told Insider Online the conference will be live-streamed on Facebook, same as last year, when more than 100,000 people were able to listen and watch from the comfort of their own homes. With about 1,000 people pre-registered for the event, this gathering is shaping up to be a record-setter.



