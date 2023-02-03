Paranoia Strikes Deep

Judge Lays Down Law

A federal judge in Camden, N.J. recently put Garden State attorneys in their place when she issued a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the state’s new concealed carry law, which makes it nearly impossible to actually utilize a carry permit anywhere outside one’s own home.

The law drew a challenge from the Second Amendment Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition, the Coalition of New Jersey Firearm Owners, the New Jersey Second Amendment Society, and three private citizens. Attorney David Jensen of Beacon, NY, represents them.

When state attorneys tried to get more time to provide what they claimed was evidence backing their contention that gun restrictions are historically supported, District Judge Renee Marie Bumb was blunt in her 60-page ruling.

“The State may regulate conduct squarely protected by the Second Amendment only if supported by a historical tradition of firearm regulation,” Judge Bumb wrote. “Here, Plaintiffs have shown that Defendants will not be able to demonstrate a history of firearm regulation to support any of the challenged provisions. The deprivation of Plaintiffs’ Second Amendment rights, as the holders of valid permits from the State to conceal carry handguns, constitutes irreparable injury, and neither the State nor the public has an interest in enforcing unconstitutional laws.”

She didn’t stop there.

“Defendants press this Court to refrain from acting urgently and to afford them more time to set forth the legal justifications for the legislation,” Judge Bumb observed. “As State Defendants argue, a ‘hasty injunction would short-circuit the democratic process while the litigation process is underway.’ This Court concurs, in that no injunction should ever be hastily issued, but Defendants must do more than promise they will justify the constitutional basis for its legislation later.

“Surely, Defendants had — or should have had — the historical materials and analyses the State relied upon when it began its legislative response to Bruen,” she added. “After all, the Supreme Court was clear that in order for any gun control legislation to pass constitutional muster under the Second Amendment, such legislation must be consistent with historical tradition. The State has had six months since Bruen to identify well-established and representative historical analogues…

“That Defendants dedicate a significant portion of their argument discussing the benefits of the firearms regulations and not evidence of historical analogues is quite telling,” Judge Bumb wrote. “And although Defendants represent that the ‘State will offer ample evidence that Chapter 131 is constitutional,’ they do not adequately explain why — if such evidence was critical to the passage of the legislation that would pass constitutional muster post-Bruen and available to the Legislature as set forth in Section 1(g) of the statute — they have not introduced such evidence here … Plaintiffs implore this Court to consider the only reasonable conclusion from Defendants’ posturing: their dragging of feet is evidence that no such historical tradition and evidence exists.”