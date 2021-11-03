Tailored To The Task

Why was this feature set so important for a backup gun? From a pocket, a “hammerless” revolver draws just a little bit faster than a square-back compact autoloader. Another thing: When even professionals are relaxed and off-duty, they are concerned their significant other might be able to use their gun in self-defense if the occasion arose and they themselves were incapacitated. The double-action-only revolver is simply easier for anyone to “make go bang” and not worry about a crossed-over support hand thumb blocking the slide and jamming the gun, or a limp-wristed hold causing the same problem. One reason for carrying a second “backup gun” is to allow some other good guy or gal to be armed in a life-threatening emergency. When this happens, there won’t be time to give the other person a tutorial on “here’s the safety, here’s the decock lever, and by the way don’t let your support hand thumb get behind the slide.” A “hammerless” revolver eliminates all those issues.

My wife ain’t gonna cross her thumb behind the slide on an auto: She’s a state and regional champion shooter who generally carries a gun of her own. But I’ve been in situations with guys I knew were competent but had gained their competence with guns other than mine, and if it happened again I didn’t want to worry about crossed-over thumbs and such. Actually, like Jerry Miculek, I personally do cross the support hand thumb over the back of the firing hand to get it out of the way on a little J-Frame.

Now, I’ll grant the J-Frame doesn’t have the cartridge capacity of the M&P Shield Plus 9mm I just bought. The Shield Plus carries 11+1 with its short magazine — the payload of a J-Frame and a six-shot K-Frame M&P revolver — and you get 13+1 with the extended mag. But I’m faster clearing the hammerless J-Frame than I am with any auto due to the shape of the guns and I’d rather have five shots in hand now than 11 or 14 a few seconds from now. Your needs may vary.

There was a time when it was more important to me to have a backup that fed the same ammo as my duty gun. As a young patrolman, there were two years when I had to carry a K-Frame S&W, so my backup was a D-Frame snub-nose Colt which would take the same HKS speedloaders as the service revolver. During the couple of years I wore a GLOCK 22 as a duty pistol, the backup on my ankle was a GLOCK 27 that would feed the G22’s .40 S&W mags. In either case, if my duty gun was out of my control, I had another gun and two reloads to fight with. Today, as a geezer retired from police work, a spare Bianchi Speed Strip in the cargo pocket is there to feed my 340 M&P. As the late, great Pat Rogers used to say, “The mission drives the gear train.”

Smith-Wesson.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine