And the Winner Is …

The M&P I spend most time with by far is my preferred backup gun, the 340 M&P. Chambered for .357 Magnum. Mine is generally loaded with Speer 135-grain .38 Spl +P Gold Dot, the bonded, jacketed hollow point designed by Ernest Durham and his team expressly for maximum performance in 2" barrel revolvers — a long-since “street-proven” load giving excellent rapid fire control in trained hands.

This J-Frame five-shooter is a metallurgical vichyssoise of steel, aluminum and Scandium. It’s about the weight of the less-expensive aluminum-framed Airweight Model 442 .38, but the Scandium makes it strong enough for .357 Magnum. All of this is good — but what sold me on the 340 M&P when I first shot one when it was introduced at an industry show in 2005 was the sights. Upfront, there’s the Big Dot Tritium Express sight you just can’t miss while behind it is a huge U-notch. This allows you to center the big front sight precisely enough for a guaranteed head shot at 25 yards.
Let me clarify one thing — the gun and the Gold Dot guarantee it, but the rest is up to us shooters!