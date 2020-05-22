According to a new FBI report titled Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, 2019, 89 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty last year, bringing the total from 2010-2019 to 1,014. And while any number greater than zero is a sad statistic, 2019 was better than recent years.

Looking closer at the data, slightly more than half (48) were the victims of “felonious incidents”, which is eight fewer lawmen and women who were killed the previous year, when 56 cops were killed. The other 41 officers died in “accidental incidents,” according to the FBI.

There are also some interesting, and perhaps alarming, details. All line-of-duty deaths occurred in just 19 states and Puerto Rico. The South was the most dangerous region, where 27 officers were feloniously killed. The West and Midwest each accounted for nine officer slayings, while one officer was killed in the Northeast. Puerto Rico accounted for two of the fatalities.