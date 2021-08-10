The Sweet And The Bitter

I’m reminded 1911s come in all flavors. Mine range from 3″ to 6″ barrels, and I own them in calibers .22, .38, .45, 9mm, 10mm and .45 Winchester Magnum. In the time of the ammo drought and inflation, I’m glad to have .22 conversion units. When I recently had to fly to California, whose Draconian laws no longer allow out-of-staters to purchase ammo there, I figured 115-grain 9mm would let me carry twice as many rounds as 230-grain .45 within the airlines’ 11-lb. ammo limit, so I took a 9mm Springfield Ronin.

With its approximately 18-degree grip-to-barrel angle, the 1911 points perfectly for me. Browning’s design genius — or decades of habituation? Probably a mix on that one. There’s no slimmer, serious .45 for inside the waistband carry, and that, plus nostalgia, have always made something inside me purr a happy “Aahhh” when I strap one on. The logic-mandated on-safe carry adds a layer of safety and is proven to buy time in a struggle over a weapon. The low bore axis minimizes muzzle jump, load for load. And of course there’s the short, sweet trigger pull.

But, there’s some bitter with the sweet. Arthritis has both tenderized my gun hand, and limited its digits’ range of movement. I can no longer dump the magazine as quickly and surely with my right thumb as in yesteryear, slowing my reloads perceptibly. A full-power .45’s recoil will make the hand ache the next morning after a day with a lot of shooting.

Some deteriorating spinal discs have put pressure on the sciatic nerve, with sciatica symptoms on the right hip where I’ve always carried. However, the slimness factor I mentioned earlier helps when I don my now-orthopedic shoulder holster, a well-worn Bianchi X-15, which keeps a full-size 1911 .45 discreetly concealed.

Gun-wise, at least, it seems to me, Thomas Wolfe wasn’t 100% right.

DiamondDCustomLeather.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine