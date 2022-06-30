Ohio Fights Back

By now, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has probably gotten some very nasty notes and messages from the gun prohibition lobby for signing legislation last month that allows Buckeye State school districts to allow volunteer teachers, principals and school staff to be armed on campus.

The decision came at least partly in reaction to the Robb Elementary school tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The legislation was being worked long before that outrage, but in the aftermath, it seems Ohio lawmakers and DeWine evidently decided it is time to take a new tack on school safety.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, this new legislation reduces the required training hours from “about 700 hours to four scenario-based training hours, plus a maximum of 20 hours for first-aid training, history of school shootings and reunification education.” We’re not sure about how the latter is defined or what it encompasses, but the part about training is intriguing.

The newspaper said DeWine “directed the Ohio School Safety Center to require at least 24 hours of training and eight hours of requalification training each year.” While some people will insist they don’t want their children attending school where there are guns present, they also don’t want some evil miscreant entering a building and opening fire unopposed. There’s no happy medium.

Earlier in the year, DeWine signed a “constitutional carry” bill allowing concealed carry without a permit. You guessed it — opponents were predicting an end to civilization, as we know it. Sure wish they would change their arguments because that’s the same thing they were saying years ago when states began adopting concealed carry laws where permits would be required.

There are schools around the country, which already allow armed teachers and/or administrators. To my knowledge, no school with armed staff has been the scene of a mass shooting. Maybe signs posted outside some of these schools warning would-be predators that staff is armed and capable of fighting back have had the proper impact.