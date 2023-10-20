Oh, Now Waitaminute!

If the past three years have taught us anything, it’s that the guy in the White House has some pretty radical views on the Second Amendment, so when his son’s attorney declared (with a straight face!) that his client will probably beat the gun charges against him because they are “likely unconstitutional,” it might be time to check if you’ve arrived in the alternate universe of hypocrisy.

I was sitting in a makeshift, solitary camp on the evening before the fall grouse opener (more about that in a minute), enjoying the sunset and listening to a news report when the announcer revealed how attorney Abbe Lowell had offered this defense for Hunter’s felony gun charges: He expects the charges to be dropped before trial because the statute may not pass the constitutional smell test, based on an appeals court ruling this past summer relating to guns and drug use. Sure, his client asserted on the federal Form 4473 that he was not a habitual drug user when he bought a Colt revolver in .38 Special. That’s a fib, and it’s a felony.

Therein lies a dilemma for gun rights activists. They dislike the law, but it’s evident they dislike the Biden family and how Hunter has been getting extraordinary treatment during his legal dramatics even more. Apparently, some folks don’t think gun ownership should be restricted based on drug use, but the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms took an interesting perspective on the whole affair, and it makes sense.

In a news release, CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb observed, “This is really the only thing that counts; whether Hunter Biden was heavily using drugs at the time of the gun purchase is not the issue, and we can’t lose perspective on this. The president’s son may have other demons with which to deal, but this case is about providing false information on a gun purchase form, which is a federal crime, and which is made explicitly clear on the Form 4473.”

However, there is no small irony — actually, it’s bizarre — in the fact that the son of Joe “I wanna ban assault weapons and 9mm pistols” Biden will apparently fight his federal charge on constitutional grounds; you know, the same Second Amendment his dad has been trying to erode since arriving on Capitol Hill about 50 years ago.

A long-gone Seattle radio announcer had a term for this some 40 years ago: “Weirder than skaditch!” I’m not sure what “skaditch” was, but it had to be something way out in the weeds.