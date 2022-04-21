Numbers That Give Anti-Gunners Heartburn

Earlier this month, the National Shooting Sports Foundation released its annual report on the economic impact of the firearms and ammunition industry, underscoring the time-honored adage of “money talks.”

These reports never fail to bring a smile because they do a couple of things. First, they make it difficult to make an argument that firearms and ammunition manufacturers don’t contribute anything to the national good. It’s nonsense, of course, because the industry provides tens of thousands of jobs, and billions of dollars to the economy.

In 2021, NSSF reported, industry provided more than 375,800 full-time equivalent jobs. The economic impact was $79.52 billion. Last year, the industry paid more than $7.85 billion in business taxes (including property, income and sales-based levies), plus another $1.1 billion in federal excise taxes, which support the famous Federal Aid to Wildlife Restoration program, otherwise known as the Pittman-Robertson fund.

Readers may access the full report here.

According to Joe Bartozzi, NSSF president and CEO, “The economic contributions of our industry are indisputably contributing to every state and every community. This is the hallmark of the hard-working men and women who prove that the American firearm and ammunition industry is strong.”

But let’s move on to the other thing NSSF’s reports do. They reinforce the contention that U.S. citizens continue to exercise their Second Amendment rights. At a time in our history when the gun prohibition lobby is being bankrolled by anti-gun billionaires it’s encouraging to know tens of millions of our fellow citizens still cherish their right to keep and bear arms.

“The growth of firearm and ammunition manufacturing year-after-year shows that this industry continues to meet the American demand for lawful firearm ownership,” Bartozzi observed in a prepared statement.

Which brings us around to the March NICS background check data from the FBI, and the “NSSF-adjusted” numbers showing a closer representation of how many actual firearms transactions were conducted last month.