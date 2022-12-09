Numbers Game

By no great coincidence, I’ve noticed a lot of migration of gun owners from strict states to places in Texas, Montana, Tennessee, Idaho, Wyoming, Arizona and the Dakotas.

The Gallup survey, taken in October, said 57% of U.S. adults think gun laws regulating the sale of firearms should be stricter, but that’s down from 66% in June. Breaking things down along party lines, 86% of Democrats, 60% of Independents and 27% of Republicans think gun laws should be tougher.

On the other hand, Gallup said nearly one in three Americans (32%) think gun laws “should be kept as they are” and 10% think gun laws should be loosened.

Of the people who say they live in an armed household, 33% acknowledge they own the gun(s). That’s up slightly from the 43% who said in 1996 they live in a household with a gun inside.

Adding to the data, Forbes noted: “American gun owners tend to be male, Republican, between the ages of 35 and 54 with an annual household income of $100,000 or more and live in rural areas in the south, the poll found.

Why should any of this get your attention? Well, for those who find themselves compelled to, a) Write a letter to the editor, b) Debate the subject with your nutty neighbor, or, c) Volunteer to testify at a legislative hearing next month or in February, all of this stuff is useful to support your arguments.