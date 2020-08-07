NRA Sued in New York, Washington, D.C.

This week’s double-team lawsuits against the National Rifle Association and the NRA Foundation are being criticized and scrutinized for their timing, with the national election less than 90 days away.

Both legal actions are civil. There are no criminal charges or allegations, but there are accusations of financial mismanagement against the organization’s top officers, including Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed her complaint in New York Supreme Court, in which she contends LaPierre and others used the organization for personal gain. She is asking the Court to dissolve the association, which was founded in New York state back in 1871.

The complete 169-page lawsuit may be read here: https://ag.ny.gov/sites/default/files/final_nra_summons_complaint_08.06.20.pdf

The second lawsuit was filed by Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine. It alleges money from the NRA Foundation was used for organization purposes when the association needed to cover costs of existing programs.

The entire 24-page document may be read here: https://oag.dc.gov/sites/default/files/2020-08/NRA-Foundation-Complaint-Redacted.pdf

Insider encourages readers to examine both lawsuits and reach their own conclusions.

NRA President Carolyn Meadows was quoted by Fox News, suggesting these lawsuits are politically motivated and timed.

“You could have set your watch by it,” Meadows said in a prepared statement. “The investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle. It’s a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda. This has been a power grab by a political opportunist – a desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta. Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom.”

Many firearms community insiders have been anticipating legal action, at least in New York State, for several months. Still, the fact that James announced her lawsuit this close to the 2020 elections is raising suspicions this is an effort to sidetrack NRA when the association’s involvement in the campaign is critical.



