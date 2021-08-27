NRA Cancels Meeting

The National Rifle Association cancelled its 150th anniversary in Houston, Texas over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, citing concerns over rising COVID numbers. Others speculate that the cancellation of big manufacturers and political turmoil within the organization also played a role.

The NRA made the following statement: “We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision. The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people, and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings. Among the highlights of our annual meeting are acres of exhibit space featuring the latest and greatest firearms, the display of countless accessories, and the offering of adventures and group gatherings that many travel hundreds, and some even thousands, of miles to experience. We realize that it would prove difficult, if not impossible, to offer the full guest experience that our NRA members deserve.”

In addition, NRA is facing a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. An effort to move the association out of New York State and re-establish itself in far-friendlier Texas via Chapter 11 bankruptcy was thrown out of federal bankruptcy court. Three NRA directors including Detroit rocker Ted Nugent, Texas actress Susan Howard and Owen “Buz” Mills, owner of the famed Gunsite Ranch in Arizona have all departed recently. Howard and Mills have expressed grave disappointment toward NRA leadership.

It’s still significant that an organization has survived for 150 years with so many enemies. But that may be what makes the organization stronger.

