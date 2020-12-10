Some years later, when North American Arms released a model dubbed “The Earl,” I got one to test and was delighted at its reliability and short-range accuracy. Provided with interchangeable cylinders to handle either .22 Long Rifle or .22 WMR cartridges, it didn’t take long to establish that, with a steady hold, this 4” barreled five-shooter could put the hurt on a rabbit in a pinch — and for social work it was far better than having no gun at all. I had to aim low to center bullet strikes in the 10-ring, but once I got the hang of it, all was well.
Thanks to the development of .22 Magnum defensive ammunition such as the Hornady Critical Defense load topped with a 45-grain FTX bullet, someone unable to carry a larger handgun might be a more formidable would-be victim than some thug might imagine.
I now own this handgun and, having put a bunch of .22 Long Rifle and magnums down the bore, it remains a rather impressive handgun. The muzzle blast alone could make for a nasty bladder release, especially indoors.
A few years ago, I was working with another guy who routinely carried a cocked-and-locked .45 in an IWB holster, but stuffed in his front pants pocket was a little NAA break-top specimen called the Ranger II. He had this stuffed with .22 Magnums and the practicality of this diminutive little backup gun was unquestionable. It was his choice, it was virtually undetectable and I never gave it a second thought that he was carrying.
Another model which intrigues me is the Sidewinder, with a swing-out cylinder coming out on the right, rather than the left, side of the frame and a 1.5” barrel with a post front sight. It weighs less than a half-pound but my guess is, if someone ever needs to empty this (or any of the NAA revolvers in an emergency), they’re going to have the undivided attention of everyone else in close proximity.
North American Arms .22 WMR revolvers
Bigger Ain’t Always Better
Years ago I worked with a single young woman who once confided that she carried a handgun in her purse because, well, “just because.”
We worked for a weekly outdoor publication where guns in the building were about as common as fishing rods and reels stuck in a corner. Why this came up on a Sunday morning puzzled me a bit but it was early, we were the first ones in the office and, being the senior editor, I asked what kind of gun. She volunteered that it was a little mini-revolver from North American Arms.
I recall telling her this tiny popgun would be a nasty surprise at close range but it wasn’t a target pistol. “That’s not why I carry it,” she explained, and gave a strong hint any other information was none of my business.
Tiny and Tough
I’ve never heard of an NAA revolver malfunctioning. Every specimen I’ve seen, and there have been a bunch of them, was remarkably well built. Stainless steel throughout, the NAA mini-revolver is a little powerhouse.
These little handguns are all single-actions, and may be carried fully loaded with the hammer lowered so the firing pin fits into a little notch between each chamber. Most models have blade front sights, but The Earl, Sheriff and Hogleg models — part of NAA’s 1860 series — have post front sights and a simple rear notch. They are designed to resemble an old Remington sixgun and they are actually rather graceful.
Since I work with leather a lot, I can take a scrap and make a holster but since most folks don’t have such resources, NAA has a variety of holsters boned to fit the gun and cover the exposed spur trigger. There is even a shoulder holster and an ankle rig, plus some pocket holsters and belt holsters.
Out in the Pacific Northwest where I call home, we tell visitors that if it isn’t raining, it’s getting ready to rain. Through the winter months especially, the climate is clammy and the air runs anywhere from damp to drenching. That’s just the environment for an NAA revolver.
Drop one and it will still work. Get one wet, and just wipe it off. A drop of light oil into the action and a lightly oiled patch down the bore is just about all one of these little wheelguns needs to keep working.
There are certainly bigger guns, and no doubt “better” guns in terms of caliber, but if the chips suddenly go down and all you’ve got is one of these little pocket rockets, you’re not as bad off as you might think.
I’ve carried mine in polite company in the inside breast pocket of a sport jacket. It fits rather well in the cargo pocket of my winter vest, which is semi-formal wear seven months of the year in my hometown.
In a rucksack or backpack, it’s there in the event of an emergency and since it weighs next to nothing, it’s not going to be a burden on the trail. I can think of all kinds of places where an NAA revolver might fit right in. Except on a shelf or in a drawer gathering dust.