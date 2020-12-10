Tiny and Tough

I’ve never heard of an NAA revolver malfunctioning. Every specimen I’ve seen, and there have been a bunch of them, was remarkably well built. Stainless steel throughout, the NAA mini-revolver is a little powerhouse.

These little handguns are all single-actions, and may be carried fully loaded with the hammer lowered so the firing pin fits into a little notch between each chamber. Most models have blade front sights, but The Earl, Sheriff and Hogleg models — part of NAA’s 1860 series — have post front sights and a simple rear notch. They are designed to resemble an old Remington sixgun and they are actually rather graceful.

Since I work with leather a lot, I can take a scrap and make a holster but since most folks don’t have such resources, NAA has a variety of holsters boned to fit the gun and cover the exposed spur trigger. There is even a shoulder holster and an ankle rig, plus some pocket holsters and belt holsters.

Out in the Pacific Northwest where I call home, we tell visitors that if it isn’t raining, it’s getting ready to rain. Through the winter months especially, the climate is clammy and the air runs anywhere from damp to drenching. That’s just the environment for an NAA revolver.

Drop one and it will still work. Get one wet, and just wipe it off. A drop of light oil into the action and a lightly oiled patch down the bore is just about all one of these little wheelguns needs to keep working.

There are certainly bigger guns, and no doubt “better” guns in terms of caliber, but if the chips suddenly go down and all you’ve got is one of these little pocket rockets, you’re not as bad off as you might think.

I’ve carried mine in polite company in the inside breast pocket of a sport jacket. It fits rather well in the cargo pocket of my winter vest, which is semi-formal wear seven months of the year in my hometown.

In a rucksack or backpack, it’s there in the event of an emergency and since it weighs next to nothing, it’s not going to be a burden on the trail. I can think of all kinds of places where an NAA revolver might fit right in. Except on a shelf or in a drawer gathering dust.

