In the years since, I’ve mounted Trijicon sight on two of my Commander models, and I’ve got a Kimber Compact Custom with factory tritium three-dot sights. When the late Richard Niemer built a 1911 custom gun for me at his shop, part of the Olympic Arms company dubbed “Schuetzen Pistol Works,” I asked for night sights. He called this pistol the “Street Deuce,” a two-tone marvel with a deep black Parkerized finish on the slide and matte stainless steel frame, two barrels and Heinie Straight Eight tritium sights, with tritium capsules from Trijicon.

This pistol doesn’t get as much use as I’d like because I simply don’t have the time, but with 230-gr. ammunition, it shoots better than I do.

I’ve been less a fan of flashlights and lasers, while others swear by them. For me, the tritium sights make sense because nobody can see them coming.

Tritium, for those who are not familiar, is a gas contained in tiny glass tubes called lamps. They fit into recesses in steel sights and the stuff has a rather long shelf life. It’s remarkable stuff.

Of course, Trijicon has come a long way since those early three-dot sight days, and now the company produces reflex/red dot sights, thermal sights, fiber optics and riflescopes.

The reflex/red dot sight has been around for quite some time and Trijicon has been on the front end of the development. After mounting one on a .22-caliber rifle with a Weaver-type scope base, I was convinced.